GIFF Threatens Court Action To Halt Implementation Of Cargo Tracking Notes

Government and the Ghana Institute of Fright Forwards (GIFF) are still in disagreement over the implementation of the Cargo Tracking Notes (CTN) policy.

Whereas freight forwarders claim the implementation of the policy would bring them extra cost, the government insist the new arrangement will come with no cost to the importer.

President of GIFF, Kwabena Ofosu Appiah, however, says it may head to court to stop Ghana Revenue Authority from continuing the policy which started on July 1 this year.

Since the intention by the GRA to introduce the cargo tracking notes, businesses at the port kicked against the implementation.

The Ghana Institute of Freight forwarders is one of the main groups strongly against the policy. They argued the CTN is not only a duplication of the existing platform but will also increase the cost of doing business at the port.

President of the Institute of Freight Forwarders, Kwabena Ofosu Appiah said the GRA has only succeeded in creating confusion with the introduction of the CTN.

“When we started the conversation on CTN, we came to town with a position paper and that position expanded the scope of the discussion. We didn’t end at just stating what was wrong with how GRA was going to implement it but recommended what can be done to cure the mischief around it. We suggested an upgrade of the MANIFEST STRUCTURE from 1993 to the 2011 one," he said.

“So if you have a solution and that solution is going to create a parallel bureaucracy, and there is a platform that can conveniently take that solution why don’t allow this solution to be laid on a known platform”? - Mr Ofosu Appiah lamented

This is the third attempt by the Ghana Revenue Authority to implement the policy. On all occasions, GIFF kicked against the implementation prompting an action from the government.

On May 28, 2018, a statement was issued from the office of the president for a suspension of the CTN.

The letter among other things noted, the Manifest structure which already exists was more efficient than the CTN hence the need for the suspension.

Despite this letter from the presidency, the GRA has gone ahead with the implantation effective July 1.

The GRA, however, warned Shipments that are not covered by a valid CTN number will not be cleared through Customs in Ghana and fines may apply.

But some freight forwarders say they will fight to halt the policy. A shipping agent told JoyBusiness, the policy is illegal.

“Per international treaties, every shipment that is done into a different country goes along with an export document, however per the treaties that customs has with the world trade organization and world customs organization, they able to asses a custom document without a third party getting involved. So what then is the role of the CTN?” he alleged

“GIFF is not against any government policy but the cost that comes it, which will run down to the last man on the street, is what we are fighting for. How can GRA tell us it will absolve the cost?... They are not telling us the truth. That why we are telling all clients and the public it is wrong” Another freight forwarder lamented”

Deputy Minister of trade in industries, Carlos Ahenkrah, however, insist the CTN will come with no cost to businesses.

He said, “This is the first in maximizing revenue collection. I can assure businesses that this is not something that going to hamper their business. This will come with no cost to importers, The Ghana revenue authority, GRA will take care of the cost.

Cargo Ttracking Note

The Cargo Tracking Note, CTN is a platform by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) for collection and management of commercials and logistical information relating to the cargo and ship from port of loading.

The platform would allow shipments to Ghana (transit cargo included), Shippers/Exporters/Forwarders at the various Ports of Loading around the world obtain a validated CTN number using the global online platform provided and submit same together with Shipping Instructions (SI) to their Shipping Lines.

Each Bill of Lading is also required to be covered by a valid CTN number.

Shipping Lines are required to insert the unique CTN number on both the Bill of Lading and Cargo Manifest and Shipments not covered by a valid CTN number will not be cleared through Customs in Ghana and fines may apply.

The CTN is expected to provide data to Ghana Customs and other stakeholders well in advance to enable Cargo Review Processes in a manner that ensures the Generation of key prior shipment in “real time” to effectively Control, Supervise and Manage import traffic into Ghana.

The platform among other reasons aims to Safeguard and facilitation trade in order to significantly reduce the turnaround time for Cargo Clearance which in turn will allow importers to avoid the payment of heavy demurrage fees and generally reduce the cost of doing business.

The GRA says the introduction of CTN is in furtherance of the drive to modernize its operations for facilitation of legitimate trade in line with international best practices.