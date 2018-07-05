Live: Get The Trophy or Get Trolled: 2018 NSMQ Finalists Eye Photo Finish

Your faithful online portal, myjoyonline.com is here inside the National Theatre for the finals of the National Science and Maths Quiz bringing you live update with Edwin Appiah and Ozwald Azumah.

Another exciting final is here. Its get the trophy or get trolled for three finalist - Adisadel College, St Peter's SHS and West Africa Senior High School.

A remarkably unlikely marriage between science and theatre as seen three second cycle schools mounting the stage while a theatrical audience cheer them challenge for the National Science and Maths Quiz 2018 ongoing at the National Theatre in Accra.

Who would have thought science and maths quiz would be such fun for the old school fans here who know very little about science and maths?. Well as along as they are not answering the questions, they have the luxury of excitement leaving six teenagers here with the burden of brains.

Two students from St. Peter's SHS, West Africa SHS and Adisadel College will soon battle it out for a trophy and bragging rights.

Deafening cheers inside the Theatre is in all honesty downright intimidating - very intimidating - oh my God, you must feel sorry for the contestants - Every answer -right or wrong will trigger great noise inside here.

The contest is held up by chronic chanting and jama sessions where boastful songs are mixed with a gospel song with the schools doing everything to get God's backing.

The organisers have learnt to allow the schools a lungful of jama songs before reminding them that there are no points for bragging.

School anthems are being played - Adisadel students and alumni are up in some 'academic patriotism'.

WASS won't mind the Adisco chants. This was how Prempeh College cheered before the giants were slain. Debut finalists WASS has nothing to lose so they can relax and grind out a result.

It has been 12 years since St. Peter's SHS won a trophy almost like Arsenal FC in the English Premier League.

Story by Ghana|myjoyonline.com|Edwin Appiah|[email protected]