Woman And Her Son Granted Bail Over Assault

A Winneba Magistrate Court has granted bail to a 44 year old woman and her son in the sum of four thousand Ghana Cedis with two sureties each for conspiracy to commit crime to wit assaulting a teacher and causing damage.

Grace Anaman a trader and her son Nana Yaw Darkor aged 30, self-employed pleaded guilty to the charges and will re-appear before the court on 5th July, 2018.

Narrating the facts to the court presided over by Mr. Isaac Oheneba-Kufuor, the Prosecution led by Police Sergeant Bernice Wie, said the complainant is a teacher in Winneba, while the accused also resides at Abasareba a suburb of Winneba.

The prosecution said on 4th March, 2018 at about 0700 hours the complainant and one Daniel Adjie a witness in the case were on board a Nissan Pick-up with registration Number GW 8226 P went to Gomoa Ansaful near Winneba Junction to invite one Samuel Atta a mason to do some work for the complainant at his building site.

Prosecution said on their arrival at Ansaful market Grace and her son Yaw also on board a taxi cab alighted and without any provocation attacked the complainant and assaulted him mercilessly.

The prosecution said the complainant took to his heels into a vehicle in order to escape from the scene but Yaw chased him to the vehicle and gave him multiple slaps.

The Prosecution said in the process Yaw took the complainant's 700 Mobile Phone and threw it to the ground causing damage to it.

According to the prosecution witnesses in case who were at the scene calm down the accused making way for the complainant to escape.

The prosecution said the complainant reported the case to the Winneba Police where he was issued with Police medical report form to seek treatment.

The accused were later arrested and after investigation they were charge.

GNA