Government Hands Over Bonsa-Benso Road Project To Contractor

Kingspok Engineering Limited was on Wednesday, June 27 2018 officially handed over the site to commence a 20.50 kilometre Bonsa to Benso road at Bonsa.

Municipal Chief Executive for Tarkwa-Nsuaem, Mr. Gilbert Ken Asmah, performed the official handing over to the contractor, Nana Poku.

According to Mr. Ken Asmah the project was in fulfilment of a promise President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo made to the good people of Benso (the Traditional Capital of the Wassa Fiase State) and its environs during the 2016 electioneering campaign.

According to the Tarkwa-Nsuaem MCE, Benso is popularly noted for its Oil Palm plantation business, Benso Oil Palm Plantation, (BOPP) a major contributor to the country's GDP growth “yet their roads have been in deplorable state for far too long but to fulfil the promise by the then candidate Akufo-Addo the 20.50 kilometre feeder road will soon see a major facelift (with bitumen)”.

He urged the contractor to employ the services of the indigenes when work begins officially.

“I and the Member of Parliament are highly grateful to the President for this good news and we both urge our unflinching support to the contractor so as to speed up the progress of work,” he added.

Present at the ceremony were Nana Mensah Attakorah II, Chief of Bonsa No.2, Augustine Quaicoe, NPP Tarkwa-Nsuaem constituency organier, Fuseini Amadu, Assistant Constituency Secretary and Assembly Member for Ahwetieso/Agona Electoral Area, Municipal Feeder Roads Engineer among others.

He pointed out that the president, the Western Regional Minister Dr. Kweku Afriyie, as well as MP for the area, George Mireku Duker, will all be present to perform the sod cutting ceremony.