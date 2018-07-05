Massive Shake-Up In Management Of Prestea Sankofa Gold Limited As Gnpc Pays Outstanding Salaries

Attempt by the Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo’s government in building new factories and reviving collapsed ones seem to be yielding fruits today, as Prestea Sankofa Gold Ltd(PSGL) receives the green light from the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), the owners of PSGL.

On 20th June 2018, a team of GNPC led by Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II, President of Western Regional House of Chiefs and PSGL/GNPC Board Member, Mr. Yaw Kyei, GNPC/ PSGL Board Member, Mr. Cherrison Shooter, Chairman, PSGL Reorganisation Committee Chairman, Ms. Joyce Opoku-Boateng, PSGL Board Member, Mr. Kofi Baah-Nuako, PSGL Reorganisation Committee Member and Nana Akua Ofori-Ntiamoah, PSGL Reorganisation Committee Member paid a working visit to PSGL and sent their report to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GNPC, Dr. Kofi Kodua Sarpong, who was also a former CEO of Kumasi Asante Kotoko Football Club.

Thankfully, today, 4th July 2018, the CEO of GNPC has taken the bull by the horn and set the ball rolling with respect to the revival of PSGL. Introducing him to over hundred and fifty workers, the MCE for Prestea Huni-Valley, Hon. Mozart K. Owuh, who represented himself as Municipal Chief Executive as well as that of Hon. Lawyer Mrs. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi, MP for Prestea Huni-Valley/ Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources who was on national assignment.

The MCE, Hon. Mozart K. Owuh introduced the new/ acting managers of PSGL as follows:

1. Mr. Cherrison Shooter, Acting Managing Director of PSGL.

2. Dr. Anthony Sarpong, Acting Operations Manager of PSGL.

3. Nana Akua Ofori-Ntiamoah, Acting Human Resource Manager of PSGL.

4. Mr. Charles Oduro-Nyarko, Acting Finance Manager of PSGL.

5. Mr. Kofi Baah- Nuako, Acting Business Development Manager, for Accra office of PSGL.

Speaking to the gathering, the MCE Hon. Mozart K. Owuh said he is very delighted that the President through GNPC has heard the cry of the workers of PSGL. He said, the contribution of the media and Prestea Communicators for Development (PCD) inconsistently reminding government about the woes of PSGL is very commendable.

Dr. KK Sarpong “thanked the MCE and party executives who came to support the team”.”I have worked in Prestea before, with SGM as Director of Finance, so Prestea is not a new area. It is my own home.

When I took over as CEO of GNPC and heard Sankofa has collapsed, I was really worried”. I wanted to come, but, needed to prepare well, “grass cutters say now we have come, and we will finish the herbs or simply we are in for serious business “I will leave you here with five words for you today, "the gospel according to Dr. KK Sarpong:

• Honesty

• Hard work

• Humility

• Human relations

• Humanity

Dr. KK Sarpong further hinted that “the six months salary arrears of workers of PSGL will hit their accounts soon:, specifically, three months (January, February, March) have already been paid, and April, May, June is in process. “Yes we can”, he quoted former US President to make a statement that, the revival is possible.

Dr. KK Sarpong and team made of new set of Management appealed to former Management not to feel aggrieved, because you will be used, but I want to test something, “Plato said good government depends on new and good people”, so I want to see how my acting Managers can bring something new on board. The team went to inspect facilities of the company.

Already, GNPC has sent a team of engineers who have started working on plants, and other equipments at PSGL.