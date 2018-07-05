Ghanaian Caged For Threatening American

An Accra Circuit Court has remanded an estate agent for allegedly threatening to kill an American businessman.

Eric Mensah Boateng is also charged for allegedly stealing $1,425 from Mr Daniel Hershe as well as causing damage to his lock.

He has denied stealing, threat of death and causing harm charges and he will make his next appearance on July 11.

Police Chief Inspector Francis Tassan told the Court presided over by Mr Emmanuel Essandoh that Hershe, the Prosecution witness, lived at Parakuo Estate, a suburb of Accra.

He said the Witness met Boateng at a shop in April, this year and the two became friends.

The two agreed that money transfer from abroad to Hershe will be withdrawn by Boateng on June 2 and June 3 for Hershe for amounts of $1,200 and $225, and for each of the transactions, he (Boateng) will be paid GH¢50.00.

The Prosecution said the two were supposed to have withdrawn the monies from the bank but since it was at the weekend, they could not.

He noted that Boateng, on Monday, June 4, went to the bank alone to withdraw the money, whilst Hershe waited in his house for him, only for Boateng to return at about 1700 hours without the money.

Boateng told the prosecution witness that he Boateng, had deposited the money in his (Boateng's) bank account and went away.

The next day, Boateng came to Hershe's residence angry, that Hershe nearly caused his arrest as a result of the transaction.

Hershe told him that he was informed by the receptionist at the Estate gate that he, Boateng, wielded a cutlass and a club, angrily calling for him.

Chief Inspector Tassan said, when he was not allowed in, he found his own way and went to bang on Hershe's door and window, causing damage to the lock.

Hershe then called-in the police and Boateng was arrested.

GNA

By Gifty Amofa, GNA