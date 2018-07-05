Eight Year Old Boy Drowns In Butre River

An eight year-old primary three boy on Monday drowned in the Butre River, near Ewusiejoe in the Ahanta West district of the Western Region.

According to sources, the boy whose name was given as Richmond Quaicoo, left home in the company of friends to go swimming in the River, as part of the holiday celebration, but lost his life in the process.

Nhyiraba Paa Kwesi Simpson, an eye witness, who recounted the story to the GNA, said the young pupil, left home in the early hours of Monday but could not be found until Tuesday morning when his body was found by the river side.

The body has since been deposited at the Dr Mensah Mortuary in the Amanfokuma community in the same district pending autopsy.

At the family house, the boy's parents, family members and sympathisers were in tears, with a family member describing the deceased as a good, respectful and intelligent boy.

Meanwhile, parents and caregivers have been advised to be more responsible towards the upkeep and whereabouts of their children to avert avoidable disasters.

The Butre is a small fishing village located between the communities of Busua and Asemkaw, about 20 kilometres southwest of Takoradi and is now home to more than 500 inhabitants, largely from the Ahanta ethnic group.

GNA