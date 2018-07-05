NCA Loses Appeal Over Kelni GVG Contract

A Court of Appeal has dismissed an application by the National Communications Authority (NCA), seeking to delay the implementation of an order preventing the Authority from among others entering into any third party contracts.

This development means the government would be in contempt of court it continues to implement the Common Platform for revenue monitoring, for which it has awarded a contract to a controversial KelniGVG worth 89 million dollars.

The court has also awarded costs of GHc 2,000 against the government entities.

In December 2017, Subah Infosolutions dragged the NCA and the Ghana Revenue Authority to court over the termination of a similar service agreement from 2015.

Subah contended that the termination was unlawful.

Pending the determination of the substantive case, Subah was also granted an application for an injunction on the award of contracts to third parties by the NCA in February 2018.

