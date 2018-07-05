Government Committed To Provide Western Region With A New Hospital - Deputy Minister

Mr Kingsley Aboagye- Gyedu, the Deputy Minister for Health, has said the government is committed to providing the Western Region with a befitting Regional Centre of Health to cater for its ever increasing health needs.

The Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital established in 1938 is gradually losing its status as a regional hospital due to infrastructure and equipment deficits.

Mr Aboagye-Gyedu, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said government has made the necessary preparations with regards to finances and land title documents for the smooth commencement of construction works for a modern regional hospital.

'As a government, we appreciate the need for quality healthcare and so we are still mobilizing resources and we would settle for a final place at either Effia-Nkwanta or move to Agona Nkwanta'.

The Deputy Health Minister said the NPP government believes in value for money adding that 'it is going through a rigorous process to ensure that we get trustworthy investors in this all important project'.

'There are a lot of financers around and if you don't take care you will sign an agreement with somebody only to realize that the person cannot even bring the finance that he has promised. We would have deceived ourselves and deceived the public', he said.

Mr Abogye-Gyedu said an additional five polyclinics could be constructed in the Western Region to improve access to healthcare in the region.

GNA

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA