SMT Ghana Holds " Move The Earth This July Promo"

SMT Ghana Trading Company limited is giving business a reason to celebrate the republic month with the "Move the Earth this July promo," exclusive to the SDLG Wheel Loader L956F.

SMT Ghana is offering big cash discounts and free 500 service for the all-new SDLG Wheel Loader L956F, available only for the month of July at all SMT Ghana showrooms nationwide.

Currently, SMT Ghana is also offering up to 10% discount on all spare parts purchased in the month of July on all Brands.

The limited offer will let customers in the Building and Construction industry experience more with SDLG wheel loader Ll956F. It is reliable in its performance and it isn’t expensive to maintain. This have proven for decades. SDLG wheel loader gives you exactly what you need — simple operation and easy upkeep at the lowest prices in the industry.

In addition to the unbeatable price, the SDLG wheel loader is amazingly fuel efficient.

Don't miss these irresistible offers, available only for July 2018 in all SMT Ghana offices nationwide. To find out which Dealership is near you, https://smt-group.com/companies/companies/smt-ghana/

About SMT

Established in 1991 in Belgium, SMT today provides a broad range of advanced products, services and solutions for the transport and infrastructure sectors across Europe and Africa. Reinforced by the operational agility of its dedicated sales and service network, SMT works in partnership with its customers, delivering value to improve their performance and support their growth.

SMT Africa, subsidiary of SMT Holding, is present in 26 countries in Africa, with 15 local entities.

SMT Ghana

We are based in Accra with subsidiaries in Tarkwa, Tamale and Kumasi, SMT Ghana is the official Distributor for Volvo Construction Equipment, Volvo Trucks,Volvo Penta SDLG range of equipment and Dongfeng trucks in Ghana.

Our quality products are tailored to your environment and accompanied by a first class after-sales service. You will love the Volvo products, the speed of our delivery and the quality of our service.