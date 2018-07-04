Town And Country Planning, KMA To Embark On Demolition Of Structures On Waterways

The Ashanti regional Branch of Town and Country Planning Department and Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), have said they will not spare houses, shops and stalls that have been marked for destruction, particularly those that have been constructed on waterways or are found close to drainages.

Town and Country Planning Department and KMA’s swift decision was necessitated by the last Thrusady’s flooding of the city, leading to the death of at least seven people and rendered hundreds of resident’s homeless.

The rainfall which lasted several hours in more than two days resulted in flooding in areas including Anloga, Kwadaso, Tafo, Sepe, Buokrom Atafoa, Anyinam, C.P.C, Adoato, Ohwim and Ampabame among other places also destroyed properties worth millions of Ghana cedis

The National Disaster Management Organization in the region has blamed the Assembly for the recent flooding.

According to the Deputy Metropolitan Director for Department, Mr. Benjamin Agyenim Boateng, who spoke to OTECNEWS’ Agya Sam in an interview revealed that the demolition exercise will affect over three hundred houses built in flood-prone areas and water-ways within the Metropolis as part of the long-term measures to check flooding.

Mr Agyenim Boateng noted that a statutory budget of about GH$ 6 million would be required from the Assembly for the take-off of the exercise.

‘’After feasibility studies, the department has served the landlords and communities affected with quit notices within a speculated period after which the exercise would be carried out,’’ he stated.

He, however, stated that the data of all the houses which have been penciled down for demolition have been captured; adding that the demolition exercise would stop the floods.

He said officials of NADMO in Kumasi have started counseling owners of the houses that have been marked for demolition, saying “the assembly wants to give the exercise a human face”.

According to him, owners of the affected houses have also been given timelines; as to when they should vacate the houses before they are pulled down.

Mr Agyenim Boateng disclosed that his outfit and the assembly has already demolished some houses that had been built on waterways adding KMA is determined to prevent flooding in Kumasi.