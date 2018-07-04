Atebubu-Amantin Assembly Supports 129 Disabled

The Atebubu-Amantin municipal assembly has presented various items to 129 people living with disability at a ceremony in Atebubu.

Welcoming beneficiaries, the municipal director of the department of social welfare and community development Mr. Ibrahim Rafiu said the gesture funded with the disability component of the district assembly common fund was aimed at improving the productive capacity of the disabled and to improve their wellbeing.

Making the presentation, the Atebubu-Amantin municipal chief executive Hon. Edward Owusu said the current application of the fund marks a departure from the past where resources were thinly spread among the disabled hardly making an impact on them as a result.

He said the New Patriotic Party NPP government with the welfare of the disabled at heart, took a comprehensive data on them last year after having increased their share of the common fund from 2 to three percent with the objective of seeking their welfare more comprehensively adding that those who did not benefit from the current stand to get their share in subsequent allocations..

Items received by beneficiaries included: 20 deep freezers, 2 corn mills, 5 each of industrial sewing and fufu pounding machines, 15 hand sewing machines, 20 sets of assorted farm imputs, 1 tri-cycle, 3 tri-cycle chairs and three metal containers.

Seventeen others received a set of 3 sheep each made up of a male and 2 females.

The MCE said about 42 disabled persons have also received GHC400.00 each for health and education purposes under the same arrangement.

The Kyidomhene of the Atebubu traditional area Nanna Osei Gyan Ababio who chaired the function urged beneficiaries to take advantage of the gesture to change their lives for the better.

Some of the beneficiaries expressed their gratitude to government for the assistance.