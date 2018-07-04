Until Africans Take Sanitation As Our Occupation....
shadrack oteng
Writers of Africa, let me give you one major theme Which whenever I think of I scream Our constant preoccupation Has blindfolded us of eyesore sanitation. Cities of Africa are bathed in filth As none is ready to take the guilt. How can Africa flourish When our environment is swallowed by rubbish? The poor sanitation across many African cities is an eyesore
But many Africans do not heed to the sanitation call.
Until open defecations in Africa seizes We will continue to carry money to our streets to buy diseases.
Our Sanitation Ministries are of no use As many of our gutters continue to be choked by refuse.
Our attitude towards sanitation is nothing to write home about
As we continue each day to litter about. Our capital cities are worse by far Charity begins at home, let me start with the stench in Accra
Sanitation hasn't been a political focus Is it better in our dear Lagos? Abijan has no different story Free Town's poor sanitation is also a worry. The media waste precious time on newspaper review Yet mountains of rubbish sit in African cities to every eye view.
Our cities are pregnant with political posters and billboards
Yet no sanitation posters hug our walls. We should stop blaming stubborn African mosquitoes Because our attitude towards sanitation has been as rotten tomatoes.
Refuse and traders fight for space in African cities
While individuals are as nonchalant as our authorities.
I am appealing to all African multitudes For a better Africa, let's change our sanitation attitudes.
Let's all be ambassadors of sanitation To raise the flag of our African nations. Poet-Shaddy
