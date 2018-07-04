Until Africans Take Sanitation As Our Occupation....

Writers of Africa, let me give you one major theme

Which whenever I think of I scream

Our constant preoccupation

Has blindfolded us of eyesore sanitation.

Cities of Africa are bathed in filth

As none is ready to take the guilt.

How can Africa flourish

When our environment is swallowed by rubbish?

The poor sanitation across many African cities is an eyesore

But many Africans do not heed to the sanitation call.

Until open defecations in Africa seizes

We will continue to carry money to our streets to buy diseases.

Our Sanitation Ministries are of no use

As many of our gutters continue to be choked by refuse.

Our attitude towards sanitation is nothing to write home about

As we continue each day to litter about.

Our capital cities are worse by far

Charity begins at home, let me start with the stench in Accra

Sanitation hasn't been a political focus

Is it better in our dear Lagos?

Abijan has no different story

Free Town's poor sanitation is also a worry.

The media waste precious time on newspaper review

Yet mountains of rubbish sit in African cities to every eye view.

Our cities are pregnant with political posters and billboards

Yet no sanitation posters hug our walls.

We should stop blaming stubborn African mosquitoes

Because our attitude towards sanitation has been as rotten tomatoes.

Refuse and traders fight for space in African cities

While individuals are as nonchalant as our authorities.

I am appealing to all African multitudes

For a better Africa, let's change our sanitation attitudes.

Let's all be ambassadors of sanitation

To raise the flag of our African nations.

Poet-Shaddy