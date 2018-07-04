Israel’s MASHAV To Engage Ghanaian women On Socio-Economic Dev’t

As part of activities to strengthen development cooperation between Israel and Ghana, the Embassy of the State of Israel in Accra, will from Monday, July 9 – Friday, July 20, host Dr. Michal Sela, a MASHAV resource trainer.

Dr. Sela will lead in a series of workshops and dialogue programmes to contribute to Ghana's efforts and processes to socially and economically empower women.

Dr. Michal Sela is the former Chief Director of Women's Lobby in Israel and currently an advocate and trainer for women sensitivity and entrepreneurship.

Her expertise ranges from community mobilization and local leadership development to organizational development; women’s rights, empowerment, education and gender mainstreaming; management of social and educational entrepreneurship; and project management.

About 30 women from different career backgrounds and levels belonging to different social groups, will benefit from this initiative by Israel's Agency for International Development and Cooperation (MASHAV) in collaboration with the Network of Women in Growth (NEWIG), Amicus Onlus, Inner-City Development Foundation (IDF), Oaks & Wuuds and the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection.

The workshops will focus on areas such as gender sensitivity, women as agents for change, women as business entrepreneurs, mentorship among others.

At the end of the workshops, it is envisaged that, these women will be equipped with tools and skills that will help them become change agents in their respective communities in the spheres of entrepreneurship as well as overcome obstacles, specifically related to their professions.

Dr. Sela will also have the opportunity to engage in a series of dialogues with other executive and professional women in Ghana to share experiences and ideas on women's issues in Ghana and Israel.

Other women to benefit from Dr. Michal Sela's workshops include the Women's Caucus of Parliament.

This will be led by Otiko Afisa Djaba, Ghana’s Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, and the Executive Women Network, led by Mrs. Edith Dankwa.

The Embassy hopes that, these collaborations will pave way for possible long-term cooperation between MASHAV and Ghana in the areas of women’s personal, economic and social empowerment at different levels (governmental, civil society and private sector).

