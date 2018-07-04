Protestors Hoot At Nana Konadu Over Land ‘Looting’

The Rawlingses have incurred the wrath of four communities at Nsawam in the Eastern Region over the alleged grabbing of property including large tracks of land without following due process.

Residents of the communities on Wednesday, July 4, 2018, hit the principal streets of the town in protest against the deprivation of their lands acquired by the former first couple

According to leaders of the demonstrators, Nana Konadu Agyemang illegally acquired the land that stretches from Nsawam Cannery to Koans Estates and are demanding that it must be reverted to him.

The land which is about 700-acres they aggrieved community members has been ceded to a private developer by Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings and have therefore presented a petition to the government through the Nsawam Adoagyiri Municipal Assembly to stop the process.

Some of the placards at the demonstration read Rawlings' wife most corrupt woman in Ghana, among others.

Former First lady Nana Kondau Agyemang Rawlings it would be recalled late last year was described as the country's most corrupt woman, yet his husband had the effrontery of tagging others as such.

The late Alhaji Bature Iddrissu, Managing Editor of the Al Hajj Newspaper and a former staunch supporter of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) who made the allegation on Adom TV dared her to drag him to court over the claim.

“I am daring her to take me to court and prove otherwise. Nana Konadu is the most corrupt woman in Ghana and she is currently in court over that. Where are the Ghana National Trading Company (GNTC) properties, where are the cocoa factories and the Nsawam Cannery “, he asked.

Contributing to claims by former President Jerry John Rawlings that greed and corruption propelled the NDC to the opposition, Alhaji Bature said corruption is under the nose of the former president but he has decided to turn a blind eye on it.

“Where are The 31st December Schools? Rawlings and his wife are scared Nana Akufo-Addo will revisit the cases where she (Nana Konadu) allegedly squashed state cash and that is why he is beginning to behave in that manner. I am telling NDC members that Rawlings want to break the party and he is on the verge of breaking it. He sees that he cannot be accepted in the party and his plans to take over the party are not materializing so he is scheming his way through. The fact is that NDC has outlived Rawlings”, he said.