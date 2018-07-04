Ministry Not Aware Of Ga Mashie Cheiftaincy Dispute

Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Minister, Samuel Kofi Dzamesi, has told Parliament that neither his Ministry nor the National House of Chiefs is officially aware of any chieftaincy dispute in Ga Mashie.

His comments come at a time when parts of the Ga state are getting ready to celebrate this year's Homowo Festival.

Answering a question from Odododiodoo MP, Nii Lantey Bannerman on the floor of Parliament, the Minister said there is no case before the National House of Chiefs from Ga Mashie.

“It is a matter of custom and tradition, and organized by the traditional authorities concerned. Mr. Speaker, presently, there is no matter before the National House of Chiefs for adjudication on the matter of the Ga House of Chiefs or any issue affecting the celebration of the Ga Homowo festival.

“Ga Mashie comprises of many quarters and falls under two traditional councils which are the Ga Traditional Council and the Ngleshie Alata Traditional Council, and these traditional councils have roles to play in the celebration of the Ga Homowo. Mr. Speaker, the constitutional provisions on chieftaincy does not burden the house of chiefs to superintend, supervise or control the celebration of traditional festivals such as Homowo.”

Kofi Dzamesi indicated that government would monitor the Homowo celebrations to prevent any clashes during the season.

Chieftaincy dispute

The confusion over who qualifies to be the Ga Mantse has existed since the demise of Boni Nii Amugi II, in December 2004, which was followed by several people laying claim to the stool.

Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II became the fifth Ga Mantse to be installed since the death of Nii Amugi II.

According to Ga tradition, the kingship rotates among four royal houses, namely, Teiko Tsuru We, Amugi We, Abola Piam We and Tackie Kommey We.

The consensus is that it is the Abola Piam We's turn to enstool a Ga Mantse.

Reverse Nii Adama Latse's induction as Ga Mantse – Ga Council

Some months ago, acting President of the Ga Traditional Council, Nii Dodoo Nsaki II, who is also Otublohum Mantse, asked the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs to reverse the induction of Nii Adama Latse as the Ga Mantse into its fold.

The Council said it had picked reports in sections of the media suggesting that Nii Adama Latse has been inducted into the House of Chiefs as Ga Mantse.

Just recently some persons were arrested over chieftaincy clashes at Gbeshie in the Ga Mashie area of James town.