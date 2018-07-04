U/W: Military Brutalise Residents Of Siriyiri For Blockage Of Road

Over forty young men in the Siriyiri Community in the Wa West District of the Upper West Region were allegedly tortured by some armed military men for blocking roads leading to a dumping site cited in the community by the Wa Municipal Assembly.

The officers reportedly used canes on the young men and instructed them to swim some stagnant muddy water along the banks of the road.

The injured persons who were allegedly made to crawl on their bellies sustained some bruises and cuts on their faces and in their bellies from the torment of the armed men.

Narrating their ordeal, one of the injured persons said they were at the cemetery for the burial ceremony of a deceased child when the military men arrived in the community in two armored pick-up vehicles and started attacking and beating up the young men in the area.

An eyewitness account had it that, even visitors who came for the funeral ceremony were not spared as all were lumped up and beaten to pulp.

A resident in the community recounted that, they had an agreement with the Municipal Chief Executive for the Wa Municipal Assembly, Alhaji Issahaku Moomin Tahiru to relocate the dumping site within a month as it poses danger and health hazards to their children, some of whom drop-out of school because of the site. He went on to say that, the one month ultimatum elapsed but no action was taken by the Assembly. According to him, several calls on the assembly to take action proved futile, therefore provoking an action by the youth to block the roads leading to the dumping site, a move which did not go well with the MCE.

The Chief Executive visited the community in the company of some assembly staff for deliberations on the matter but there was no consensus. This, however, angered the youth who purportedly hauled insults at the Municipal Chief Executive and his entourage. This action by the youth triggered the said brutality by the military men who were alleged to have acted on the instruction of the Municipal Chief Executive according to unconfirmed reports.

Meanwhile the injured persons have been taken to the hospital for treatment but the residents are yet to lodge an official complaint to the police.

The Upper West military command, however, is yet to give an official response to the matter.