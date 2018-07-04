The Theories Of Leadership

Leadership can be defined as “the act of influencing the opinions or actions of other people; to direct or control other people”. (Oxford Advanced Learners’ Dictionary). They define theories as “sets of properly argued ideas intended to explain facts or events; the principle on which a subject of study is based.” Leadership theories, therefore, are sets of ideas or principles on which leadership is based and can be explained. Leadership theories can also be defined as ideas, beliefs or claims about the way people can be or are being controlled or influenced.

In leadership, there are certain factors and characteristics that unanimously play out to bring about its success or failure. Leadership theories seek to explore these various factors, especially those that form the foundation of good leadership.

However, it is observed that “no ‘magic combination’ of characteristics make a successful leader, but different characteristics matter in different circumstances”. ( mindtools.com )

REVIEW OF LEADERSHIP THEORIES

For decades, leadership theories have been a subject of numerous studies. Many have tried to define the peculiarities of successful leaders. Hence there are as many theories on leadership as there are philosophers, researchers and professors that have studied and ultimately published their different leadership theories. These numerous theories are usually categorized based on their similarities.

An educational website, ( mindtools.com ) classified the leadership theories into four categories:

1. Trait theories,

2. Behavioural theories.

3. Contingency theories and

4. Transactional or power and influence theory

This study shall explore the various theories of leadership based on these categorizations and in relation with some renowned world leaders.

TRAIT THEORIES

This group of theories focus on the type of persons that make good leaders. Trait here refers to the character and personality that mark the leader. Trait theories of leadership adhere to the belief that certain characteristics or set of traits are responsible for the development of leadership. Here, leaders may be characterized by a wide variety of traits like nobility, intelligence, self-confidence, initiative, etc. (Kalu 1996:106). However, “no single trait or group of characteristics have been isolated which sets off the leaders from the members of his group,” he also adds. The website, ( mindtools.com ) enumerates other traits like integrity, empathy, assertiveness, good decision-making skills, and likeability. These, according to them, are external behaviours that emerge from the things going on within the mind.

Still under the trait theories is the great man theory’ which according to (leadership- central.com ) was evolved in the 19th century, following the writings of Thomas Carlyle in his on heroes, Hero-worship and the Heroic in History (1941). In the book, Carlyle makes an overview of the lives and characters of heroes ranging from mythical to legendary figures. However, his emphasis is usually on the natural endowments and inheritance of these figures and not about what they did to attain such height.

First mentioned in Carlyle’s work is Odin, an old Germanic mythical figure who is also considered to be a good associated with healing, death, royalty the gallows, knowledge, battle, sorcery, poetry, frenzy, etc. So many other things are said about Odin by many other mythical traditions which are not really our concern here. We shall focus more on the real legendary figures as portrayed in the book.

Secondly, Carlyle presented Prophet Mohammad as “a hero who is now regarded as a God among his fellow-men; but as one God-inspired as a prophet”. Here Mohammad is presented as the one chosen by God to lead and did not emerge by his own power or initiative.

Shifting his focus from the prophet as a leader, Carlyle also presents the poets, Dante and Shakespeare who would be mere common men, but for their special gifts in poetry and philosophy. These were the innate abilities that made them exceptional leaders.

The next group of people he mentioned were the Christian heroes, Martin Luther and John Knox, who championed the reformation of the renaissance period. He explained that they were “men given a great soul, open to the divine significance of life….” Carlyle believed that they only sent by God for that purpose, and therefore were endowed for it.

Another set of leaders are the people he calls “the men of letters”. He mentions Jean-Jacques Rousseau, the Francophone Genevan philosopher, writer and composer of the 18th century whose political philosophy influenced the enlightenment in France and Europe at large, and also contributed to the French revolution. He also talks about Samuel Johnson (1709-1784), the English Lexicographer whose works contributed immensely to the development of the Oxford Dictionary. The next person in this group is the Scottish poet, Robert Burns (1759)-1759). Carlyle presented these heroes as people who were gifted in the art of writing.

Carlyle concludes with some notable nobles. He describes them as “the commander over men, whose will our wills are to be subordinated”. Carlyle adds that they are “practically the summary for us of all the various figures of Heroism”. In this group, he mentions Oliver Cromwell (1599-1658) who is considered the first Lord protector of the Commonwealth of England, Scotland and Ireland. He also mentions Napoleon Bonaparte (1769-1821) who was the Emperor of the French from 1804 till 1814 and again in 1815. Napoleon is considered one of the greatest commanders in history because of a large number of wars he fought and won and the vast empires he rules over. These were men, according to Carlyle, who was gifted with military skills and prowess.

However, studies in leadership had long moved on from this belief that leadership qualities are absolutely innate- the qualities we do or do not have. Leadership studies are now focused on what we can do to develop leadership qualities within ourselves and others. This what necessitated the emergence of other leadership theories.

BEHAVIOURAL THEORIES

The emphasis of the behavioural theories of leadership is what a good leader does and how he behaves. Unlike the trait theories which focuses on the innate qualities or talents, the behavioural theories believe that leaders can also be made, not necessarily born. They are of the opinion that even greater and better leaders do emerge through training. They also posit that even the so-called innate abilities would be wasted if not subjected to the right behavioural conditioning.

In behavioural psychology, (behaviourism), it is believed that all behaviours are either reflexes produced by a response to certain stimuli in the environment (Wikipedia.com). According to this school of thought, behaviour can be studied in a systematic and observable manner. Strict behaviourists believe that any person can potentially be trained to perform any task, regardless of genetic background, personality traits and internal thoughts. It only requires the right conditioning. It is therefore seen that the leadership attitude, Charisma, skills and abilities can be acquired or developed if the potential leader is subjected to behavioural transformation.

Kurt Lewin (1890-1947), a German-American psychologist in his publication. “A review of general psychology survey”, developed a framework based on a leader’s behaviour. He posited that there are three behavioural types of leaders:

Autocratic leaders: Those that make decisions without consulting their teams. This type of leadership behaviour is considered appropriate when decisions need to be made urgently. But it is usually exhibited with the negative intention of serving their own needs first, becoming power drunk and perpetuating themselves in power.

A typical example was Idi Amin of Uganda (1923 or 1928-2003) who was the third president of Uganda ruling from 1971 to 1979. The website ( wikipedia.com ) reveals that Amin’s rule was characterized by human rights abuses, political repression, ethnic persecution, extrajudicial killings, nepotism, corruption and gross economic mismanagement. They also reveal that the number of people killed as a result of his regime is estimated by international observers and human right groups to range from 100,000 to 500,000.

Democratic leadership: This is the type of leadership where the leader allows his team to provide input before making a decision. Although the degree of input varies from leader to leader. This type of leadership is important when team agreement matters but it can be difficult when there are lots of different perspective and ideas. Moreover, decision-making processes may be very slow with this system. But be that as it may, the advantages of democratic leadership still outweighs its disadvantage.

The website, ( reference.com ) has it that a couple of famous U.S. democratic leaders include Franklin D. Roosevelt (1882-1945) and John .F. Kennedy (1917-1963). Both men, they explain, exhibited general qualities necessary to be a democratic leader. The qualities include the ability to give everyone a voice and to encourage creativity.

Laissex-Faire Leaders: These ones do not interfere; they allow people within the team to make many of the decisions. This works well when the team is highly capable, motivated and doesn’t need close supervision. However, this behaviour can arise because the leader is Lazy or distracted; and this is where this style of leadership can fail.

Clearly, the performance of a leader is dependent on his behaviour. Research has revealed that many leadership behavioural styles are appropriate at different times and situations. The best leaders are those who can use many different behavioural styles, and choose the right style for each situation (Mindtools.com).

CONTINGENCY THEORIES

Contingency theories focus on how the situation influences good leadership. The contingency theories were an offshoot from the behavioural theories. Since it was observed that none of the behavioural leadership styles is an absolute formula for good leadership, and that good leadership is as a result of the leader’s ability to exhibit an appropriate behaviour at a given situation and time, the contingency approach becomes necessary.

TRANSACTIONAL THEORIES

Transactional theories are also known as exchange theories. These theories consider leadership from the perspective of mutual benefits between the leader and the follower. (Leadership-central.com) has it that “for the transactional theories to be effective and as a result have motivational value, the leader must find a means to align to adequately reward (or punish) his follower for performing a leader-assigned task”. In essence, transactional leadership is most effective when the leadership is most effective when the leader develops a mutual reinforcing environment which also benefits the follower.

The behaviourist psychologists propounded the stimulus-response theory as a concept in psychology that refers to the belief that behaviour manifests as a result of the interplay between stimulus and response. In particular, the belief is that a subject is presented with a stimulus, and then responds to that stimulus, producing “behaviour”. (Psychologist world.com ). This model believes that behaviour cannot exist without a stimulus of some sort.

Ivan Pavlov, the Russian psychologists experimented this with his dogs. Pavlov began to ring a bell whenever his dogs were fed, and over time found out that the bell alone, without the presence of food, could produce the expected response of salivation.

Relating this to transactional leadership, the promise of reward is an effective “stimulus” that produces obedient followership which is the “responses”. The transactional theorists state that humans, in general, are seeking to maximize pleasurable experiences and to diminish unpleasurable experiences. Thus, we are more likely to associate ourselves with individuals that add to our strengths.

Conclusion

This study has ex-rayed the four major theories of leadership, using the theoretical models and the writing of acclaimed psychologists and researchers. We have also related these theories with some notable world leader. In the end, we discover that each of the leadership theories is peculiar to the different perspectives through which leadership can be studied.