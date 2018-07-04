Soldiers Allegedly Brutalise Four Minors Over Missing Laptop

Three soldiers in the Bono Ahafo region have allegedly brutalised four minors accusing them of stealing a laptop.

The boys aged between 13 to 16 years were picked up on Sunday June 24, 2018 at about 3am and driven to the 3BN barracks in Sunyani, the regional capital.

The soldiers, whose names were given as O.C Prempah, Sgt Adu Gyamfi, aka Shakor, and Ebo Mensah threatened to kill the boys if they don't confess to the alleged crime. They allegedly beat the children with metals and sticks.

The boys maintained their innocence but not without a cost to their health.

One of the teens had a deep cut to his head and needed stitches. Their backs showed crisscrossing bruises and another had his head bandaged.

Father of one of the boys, Abukari Seidu, while narrating the incident to JOYNEWS wondered why soldiers will take the laws into their hands and appealed for justice.

He fears the impact of the assault on the children could linger on for a long time to come.

Joy News' Bono Ahafo regional correspondent Precious Semevor confirmed the parents have lodged a complaint with CHRAJ.

Bono Ahafo regional director for CHRAJ Halimatu Nuhu, told Joy News the commission has formally notified the Military Command of the allegations as it begins investigations.

The Director of Public Relations of the Ghana Armed Forces Col Aggrey Quarshie told Myjoyonline.com the military police has begun investigations into the matter and will take appropriate action immediately the investigation is concluded.

Story by Ghana|myjoyonline.com