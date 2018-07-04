Akufo-Addo Jets Off To South Africa For State Visit

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Wednesday left Ghana for a state visit to South Africa.

A statement from the presidency said Akufo-Addo is leading a delegation to that country “on the invitation of its President, His Excellency Cyril Ramaphosa.”

President Akufo-Addo according to the statement will return to Ghana on Friday, July 6, 2018.

and in his absence, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead," the statement added.

