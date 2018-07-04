Koforidua ‘Painted’ With Posters Ahead Of NPP Congress

Huge billboards have been mounted in Koforidua, capital of the Eastern Region ahead of the New Patriotic Party’s National Delegates Conference slated for Saturday, July 7, 2018.

Posters of aspirants have been splashed on every single wall, floor, kiosk, trees, street lights and even on abandoned vehicles parked on the shoulders of roads.

Delegates of the NPP are expected to be in Koforidua from July 6th to 7th July 2018, to elect their national executives who will steer the affairs of the party for the next four years.

Over 40 aspirants are vying for various national leadership positions in the party.

In an interview with Citi News, Ebenezer Lajo, the Deputy TESCON organizer at the Koforidua Technical University, who is on the team of Dominic Eduah, a National youth organizer aspirant, said he is confident about the chances of his candidate.

According to him, he was yet to paste about 3,000 posters which were delivered to him only on Tuesday.

“My team and I started our work last week Thursday mounting the big banners you see in town from the Oyoko roundabout to the main township. On Monday they brought more than 3,000 posters from Accra which I am yet to fix in town, but now I can say I have fixed more than 2,000 posters already in town. I’m absolutely confident in Dominic Eduah to win hands down because the work is on the ground and that is exactly what we are doing.”

The entrance of the Koforidua Technical University which is the venue for the event, has also been covered with banners of aspirants.

Other buildings in the university have not not been left out as they have been draped with huge pictures of the aspirants from top to bottom.

Supporters and campaign members of other aspirants are busy mounting banners and pasting posters of their candidates.

Kojo Opoku, who is on the team of Sammy Awuku, a National Organizer aspirant, also told Citi News they are working tirelessly to mount banners of their candidate.

“As you can see, we are fixing the posters of Sammy here, we have been doing this through rain and shine and even at night because we believe in Sammy and we know he is a proven winner and a selfless leader. From here, we are going to hotels and other areas where the delegates will be lodging to paste posters of the new national organizer Sammy Awuku.”

