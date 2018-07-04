Alleged Arsonist Touches Okuapehema’s Car

AN unknown person has allegedly set fire on the official vehicle of Nana Afua Nketia Obuo II, paramount queen mother of the Akropong Traditional Council at her private residence in the Eastern Region.

The arsonist is alleged to have taken a gallon of patrol and jumped over the fence wall of the house when she was asleep. He on fire some parts of the Honda DV7 vehicle with registration number ER – 1504- 17. The incident occurred on Sunday dawn.

A store keeper who was asleep in a container in front of the queen’s house spotted the incident and quickly raised alarm.

Sensing danger, the arsonist hurriedly left the gallon with the patrol behind, jumped over the fence wall and bolted.

It is unclear whether the arsonist attempted to burn the whole house due to the chieftaincy dispute between the queen mother and a certain faction over the installation of the Okuapemhene.

According to a source, the neighbours around the area rushed to quench the fire which nearly got out of hand before the Fire Service Personnel came around.

“We have reported the matter to the police to investigate. The queen mother now lives in fear so the police have given her protection. We don’t have any evidence to suspect any foul play, so we are expecting the police to come out with their investigations,” the source said.

Daily Guide has noted that since the incident happened, some 'machomen' have been deployed to the official residence of the Okuapemhemaa to protect her.