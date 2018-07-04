Sawla: DCE Lauds Police For Crime Rate Drop

The District Chief Executive (DCE) of Sawla-Tuna-Kalba, Lawalt Amimu, has praised the police force in the area for their impressive performance to combat crime in the district.

According to the DCE, the rate of crime has reduced drastically, with peace and stability restored and maintained in the district.

He recounts that residents in the district have become more law-abiding and there is peaceful co-existence amongst the various tribes in the district.

He therefore urged the divisional commander and his men to keep up the good work and put in place more measures to do away with crime in the district.

The DCE disclosed that as part of the assembly's contribution to assist the police to fight crime in the district, plans have been put in place by the assembly to purchase a pickup vehicle and also provide a number of motorbikes for the division.

This move, according to the DCE, is to augment their fleet and facilitate the patrols of the police on the main highways of the district to reduce crime rates drastically.

To ensure the protection and safety of residents, Mr. Lawalt said the assembly, under his leadership, would fix and extend street lightening systems in the district.

He noted that most of the highway robbery cases reported in the district can be attributed to malfunctioning street lights, indicating that when fixed, the street lights would help reduce highway robbery and also prevent some preventable accidents and deaths on the highways of the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba district.

He made this known at a town hall meeting held at the Sawla community centre.

Mr. Lawalt appealed to the residents of Sawla-Tuna-Kalba and the general public to make a commitment to the nation – a commitment that extends beyond immediate self-interest.

He therefore asked all stakeholders to assist the police with information on criminal activities to help them in the fight against crime in the district and the nation at large.

FROM Eric Kombat, Sawla