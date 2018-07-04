1,204 Accidents In 6-Months, 207 Death Recorded In Ashanti Region

There has been an upsurge in reported road crashes this year, 2018 in the Ashanti Region.

1,204 accident cases were reported between January and June 2018, representing an increase of 17% as compared to same period in 2017.

207 people died this year, representing an increase of 36%, as compared to the previous year with a record of 1,400 injuries.

Ashanti Regional Director of the National Road Safety Commission, Ing. Samuel Asiamah, told Citi News that the causes of the road crashes included speeding, fatigue, and drunk-driving.

Out of a total of 2,030 vehicles involved in the accident, 45 percent of them were commercial vehicles, 42 percent private vehicles, and 13 percent motor and tricycles.

Answering questions on the number of auto rickshaws which have taken over roads in the regional capital, Kumasi, involved in road crashes, Ing. Asiamah said the commission recorded rather low crashes.

336 killed in over 2,000 accidents in just two months

The National Road Safety Commission (NRSC), in March 2018 revealed that 336 people lost their lives in road accidents in the first two months of 2018.

The Commission also stated that a total of 2,095 road crashes were recorded in January and February alone, representing a significant rise from the same period in 2017.

