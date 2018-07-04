Redeem D/A Primary School Wins Milo U-13 Champions League

The Volta Regional representatives of the Milo U-13 Champions League , Redeem D/A Primary School, have been crowned the national champions at the Paa Joe Stadium, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Kumasi, after qualifying from the group stages with 12 points.

They beat their opponents Sepe Tinpom M/A Primary by two goals to 1, to lift the trophy after both teams put up an exciting football show.

The event, which discovered a lot of young talents from the various schools, also pulled some very notable personalities in the football fraternity to the stadium to witness the event.

Among these were the former captain of the Blackstars and Icon of MCL, Stephen Appiah; Coach Francis Oti Akenteng, Technical Director of the Ghana Football Association; and Coach Baba Nuhu Mallam, Ghana Youth Development Coach, who was with the team throughout all the four zones supporting Stephen Appiah with the Soccer Clinics organized for the children.

The schools that made it to the finals were Amasaman M/A Primary School from Greater Accra, Redeem D/A Primary School representing the Volta region, and St. Anthony R/C Primary from the Eastern region.

Other qualified schools included Kaladan E/P Primary School from the Northern region, Kundugud Primary from Upper West, and St. Mark’s Primary School from Upper East.

The rest are, Sepe Tinpom M/A Primary from Ashanti region, Techimantia Methodist Primary from Brong Ahafo region, Myohaung Forces Primary from Western region, and A & D Memorial Basic School from the Central region.

The finals saw the regional winners battle it out among themselves with Myohaung Forces Primary from Western region and St. Anthony R/C Primary from the Eastern region having to fight for the 3rd place while Redeem D/A Primary School and Sepe Tinpom M/A Primary from Ashanti region defined who finally became the ultimate winner for 2018.

Myohaung Forces Primary School took the 3rd place with Sepe Tinpom M/A Primary coming second.

Kaladan E/P Primary School won the Fairplay award and the Golden glove (Best goalkeeper) went to Alhassan Abdulai from Redeem D/A Primary who conceded only one goal in the whole tournament.

The Goal King award went to John Opoku, from Redeem Primary with 4 goals, 2 in the final game and the Overall Best Player of the League went to Godwin Oklu, who wore the No. 5 jersey for Redeem D/A Primary.

All participants in the event went home with a certificate of participation signed by the MD of Nestle Ghana Ltd and Stephen Appiah, the MCL Icon.

They also received branded Jerseys and assorted souvenirs/Nestle products.

In addition to these, the 3rd place winner went home with a cash prize of GHS3,000, 2nd place winner had GHS5,000 and the winner received GHS15,000 plus the trophy for the tournament.

The MD of Nestlé Ghana Limited, Mrs. Freda Duplan said Nestlé will continue to engage, invest and sustainably impact society, in a speech read on her behalf by Mrs. Ama Amoah, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Manager of Nestlé Ghana Limited.

