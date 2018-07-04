BOST Board Introduces MD To Asantehene

The Board of Directors of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST) has officially introduced the new Managing Director (MD) George Mensa Okley to Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Nana Yaw Owusu Akwanuasa, who was part of the delegation from BOST, officially introduced the new BOST MD to Otumfuo.

The Asantehene, who hosted the guests at his office at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi on Friday, reiterated his commitment to supporting George Mensa Okley, management and board of BOST.

He was of the view that Ghana's transformation largely depends on the operations of BOST and therefore stressed the need for the board and management to firmly rally behind the new MD to succeed in office.

Otumfuo said, “You have been in the energy sector of our dear country for a long time so I know that you can perform.”

The Asantehene pointed out that George Mensa Okley's experience, competence and expertise cannot make BOST to flourish, stressing the need for the entire BOST family to support him.

He tasked the new BOST MD to make sure that unscrupulous people do misappropriate the funds of the organization, saying “you, the board and management should work in the supreme interest of mother Ghana.”

The Asantehene urged members of the BOST board and management not to fight among themselves since such weird acts would bring BOST on its knees, stressing that “You should work in an atmosphere of unity and peace.”

He also charged George Mensa Okley and management to implement new policies that would make the institution vibrant, adding that they should also uphold the maintenance culture to prolong the lifespan of their machines.

Mr Okley, on his part, told Otumfuo that he would unite all and sundry in BOST to improve its fortunes within a short period of time.

He stated that his vision is to expand BOST's operations to neighbouring West African countries, set up a world class trading system, upgrade BOST terminals and rebrand the institution.

George Mensa Okley stated that he would work hard to help turn round the fortunes of BOST.

The new MD said he would restructure BOST's debt, restructure corporate governance (human resource) and develop operation procedures and manuals, among others.

From I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi