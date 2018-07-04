TEWU Vows To Oppose Insurance Policy

Leadership of the Teachers and Educational Workers' Union (TEWU) has vowed to oppose the implementation of any policy aimed at enhancing the welfare of its members without their participation and acceptance.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has started making deductions from the salaries of TEW members under the GES-SIC Group life policy.

But the union, in a statement signed by its General Secretary, Augustine Saakuur Karbo, registered its displeasure over the move, saying it shall protest the decision.

According to the statement, TEWU and other teacher unions at earlier meetings suggested to the Ministry of Education and GES management that there should be sensitization of all workers to buy into GES-SIC life insurance policy to enhance its appeal.

“TEWU leadership therefore understands the anger of its members when the deductions started with their June salaries without any awareness creation for members to be abreast of the group insurance.”

“We blame this unfortunate situation on the management of GES which went ahead with the deductions without final agreement with the union to set the target date for the commencement of the deductions.”

“In fact, we are really surprised and feel really uncomfortable that the GES started the deductions in the absence of the needed education and sensitization of our members who should be aware of this arrangement before the deductions are effected.”

By Melvin Tarlue



