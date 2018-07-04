NPP Not Serious With Corruption Fight

The Member of Parliament for the Kumbungu constituency, Ras Mubarak says the governing New Patriotic Party is not serious about fighting corruption in the country.

“I don't see the sincerity in dealing with corruption and fighting corruption in the country. In spite of the ugly noises that were made while the NPP was in opposition, I don't see any seriousness in dealing with it,” he said on Citi TV's morning show, Breakfast Daily.

He said if the Akufo-Addo government were bent on fighting corruption, some persons within the party alleged to have been involved in corruption would have been prosecuted by now.

“This government is beset with troubles that relate to corruption, and they haven't shown any spine in dealing with those issues. KelniGVG is a classical case. Contracts were signed, under dubious circumstances, issues were raised, and these issues were raised by non-other persons than some of the strongest supporters of the administration, IMANI Ghana…so if they [IMANI] are talking we should be listening to them,” Ras Mubarak added.

The Kumbungu MP who is also a member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) made a comment when the issue of the removal of Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Charlotte Osei and her two deputies, Amadu Sulley and Georgina Opoku Amankwa was being discussed.

Charlotte Osei and her two deputies, Amadu Sulley and Georgina Opoku Amankwa, were removed from office last week following recommendations of a Committee set up by the Chief Justice.

Charlotte Osei was investigated over six allegations of various procurement breaches, for which a prima facie case was established against her.

The action has triggered mixed reactions among Ghanaians.

The opposition National Democratic Congress, the party that appointed Charlotte Osei, has however called for her immediate reinstatement.

Charlotte Osei removal a grand plot for election 2020 victory

Ras Mubarak on the show argued that Charlotte Osei removal from office is a ploy by the NPP to position itself ahead of the 2020 general elections.

“When they say she was fired because of breaches of procurement, there is a litany of ministers and appointees who have breached the procurement laws, and if procurement laws have been violated, there are ways of going about it. And certainly removing the commissioner of the Electoral Commission is not one of them and I find it unfortunate. All of these things dovetail neatly into a plan pattern for a new register where only persons with Ghana card can have access,” he added.

–