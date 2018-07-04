MTN Grabs 12 Awards...And Gets Inducted Into GITTA Telecoms Hall Of Fame

Accra July 3, 2018 MTN Ghana has demonstrated its leadership in Ghana's telecoms industry by beating other operators at the 8th Ghana Information Technology and Telecoms Awards (GIITA) held in Accra on Friday June 29th, 2018. The awards night saw MTN receiving 12 awards with the climax being the induction into the GITTA Telecoms Hall Of Fame.

MTN received awards in the following award categories:

 Customer Experience Company of the year

 CSR Company Of The Year

 Data Service Provider of the year

 Mobile Money Service of the year

 Mobile Operator Of The Year

 Telecoms hall of fame award

Four executives of MTN were also recognized for their contributions to the growth of the telecoms industry.

 The General Manager for MTN Mobile Financial Services, Eli Hini was given a Special Award for His Immense Contribution to Promoting Financial Inclusion in Ghana.

 Mrs. Jemima Kotei Walsh, Customer Relations Executive of MTN was also recognized for her Outstanding Contribution to Customer Service in Ghana.

 Mr. Abbad Reda and Mohammed Lawal Rufai, Chief Information Officer and Chief Technical Officer of MTN Ghana, beat competition to win the Best CIO and CTO awards respectively. This is the second time both Abbad and Mohammed are winning the awards.

 The Customer Service and IT teams were also recognized for their outstanding performance.

Commenting on the awards, the newly appointed Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, Selorm Adadevoh expressed his satisfaction with endorsement of the MTN brand over the years. He said, “I have been with MTN for less than two weeks and I am delighted to see this remarkable recognition of our work. Since the inception of the GITTA awards, MTN has made steady progress in winning several awards especially in the areas that best satisfy the customers we serve. By this endorsement we have been challenged to do more to exceed the expectations of our customers”.

“As the employer of choice, we are proud of the recognition received by our hard working employees towards the achievement of our vision to lead the delivery of a bold new digital world”.

Mr. Adadevoh dedicated the awards to all MTN customers, employees, Business Partners and stakeholders whose contributions have kept the organization in business. He urged all Ghanaians to acknowledge the company's performance and accept the invitation to own a part of it through the MTN Share Offer.

MTN has made significant strides in the GITTA Awards over the past few years. The company won four awards in 2015, six awards in 2016 and in 2017 the company was presented with 10 awards in total. The awards demonstrate the significant improvements MTN has made in enhancing Customer Experience, Mobile Financial Services and Data Services. As a result, MTN has received Best Customer Service/Customer Experience awards for five consecutive years, Mobile Money Company of the Year for four consecutive years and Mobile Operator for the Year for three consecutive years. MTN Ghana has also received the best CSR Company for 2 consecutive years.

The Ghana Information Technology and Telecoms Awards programme was instituted to reward excellence in ICT and Telecommunications.

About MTN Ghana

MTN Ghana is the market leader in the increasingly competitive mobile telecommunications industry in Ghana, offering subscribers a range of exciting options under Pay Monthly and Pay As You Go Services. The company has committed itself to delivering reliable and innovative services that provide value for subscribers in Ghana's telecommunications market. Since its entry into Ghana in 2006, MTN has continuously invested in expanding and modernizing its network in order to offer superior services to a broad expanse of the nation.

Mtn Technical Team Support Cto- Mohammed Rufai To Recieve His Award

Csr Company Of The Year Award Received By Sam Koranteng And Rhoderlyn