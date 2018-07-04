Will You Take This “SMARTPHONE” As Your Lawfully Wedded Partner, To Love And To Hold?

Funny right? But that's the reality we live in today. According to study, we now spend more time on our smartphones than with our human partners.

The average smartphone user tends to spend more than two hours (119 minutes) a day using their gadget.

Also, according to another research that was carried out, it was discovered that the amount of time we spend with our other halves per day is between 90-100 minutes per day, which is three times lesser than the times we spend with our smartphones.

Why have our smartphones become so important to us?

These days we really can not go a day without them, they have become so useful to our day to day activities that we feel some sort of tension when they are not close to us. We use our smartphones for a lot of things which includes making calls, surfing the internet, taking pictures, watching movies, listening to music, reading, scanning etc. These basic things are what we usually do on a normal day. With the help of some mobile applications, these things are seamlessly done with just a four squared gadget called the smartphone.

Some smartphones are frustrating while some are just what you need

Since you spend so much time with this tool and they in-turn, have taken a very important aspect of your heart, why not spend it with the one that would give you the best of everything you desire?

Smartphones come in different shapes, sizes and off course brands. Some have lived up to its billing why some are still struggling to be on their feet.

Notably, TECNO Mobile which has grown to become the biggest smartphone brand in Africa, has constantly dished out smartphone devices that seamlessly make the lives of its users easy.

With the recent launch of another smartphone from its stable, the TECNO SPARK 2 is a smartphone that is worth making a life partner as the device comes loaded with everything and anything any smartphone user would desire.

What's so special about the TECNO SPARK 2

The TECNO SPARK 2 is not just your regular smartphone, the device flaunts a 6-inch full HD screen display which is just accurate for viewing photos, watching videos and gaming. The 6-inch display is embraced into a slim body of 5.7mm (visual thickness) making the device comfortable to hold.

The camera on the device offers a brighter camera more than any smartphone right now. The device takes excellent photos even in low light conditions with its 8MP Front + 13MP Rear Bright Camera. The F/2.0 wide aperture enables more light to pass through the camera lens, thereby making selfie pictures clear even in low light conditions.

The storage capacity is just right for storing what you would want to store. It comes with a 16GB ROM and 2GB RAM. The device keeps your details totally safe, with its improved facial recognition security feature. These are just some of the few amazing features that the TECNO SPARK 2 flaunts.

Spending quality time with your partner is a great thing to look forward to, however, imagine spending that quality time using a smartphone that will capture the beautiful moments in brighter and clearer pictures – now, that's what TECNO SPARK does. Make the right chose when choosing your human partner and your smartphone.