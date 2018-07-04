VEHICULAR SAFETY AND SECURITY RECOMMENDATIONS FOR TRANSPORT MANAGERS,FLEET OWNERS AND VEHICLE USERS.

The main purpose of a vehicle is to transport people and goods from one place to another safely. Great attention is given to the safety of the goods and people especially. Human lives are very important and need to be preserved as much as possible.

Despite this, the safety and security of the mechanical device (vehicle) itself also need to be given a greater consideration to help save the lives of humans.

Even with advanced technology, our roads are not as safe as it should be and as society changes, crime rate increase. Therefore effort must be made to ensure the safety and security of vehicles too. The following are some few measures.

Car alarms

Alarm systems have been around for some time. Generally, they make sound to alert the vehicle owner that a burglar has attempted entry into the vehicle. They are fitted on the by third parties while some come from the manufacturer. They are not really expensive and a very useful.

Proper lightening

Light basically helps a person or object to be visible. It is most useful at night and when the weather changes during the day. Vehicles are basically fitted with headlights, brake lights, rear lights and fog lights. As a vehicle owner, you should not compromise on the lightening of your vehicle. Not even the number plate lights. On the highway, they make the vehicles especially the saloon cars visible to the heavy-duty trucks and other road users. Buses and other heavy-duty trucks also have lights around the body to make it visible at night. This helps to reduce the accident rate on our street lightless roads in Ghana and everywhere else on this earth.

Reflectors and Strobe lights

It is very common in the mining and construction sectors to find strobe lights. They are mostly fitted on top of vehicles with pickups and trucks being commonest. They signal surrounding vehicles of their presence because most of these trucks convey heavy loads. Reflectors also help in the visibility of the vehicle whether saloon, SUV or truck to be visible in the dark with any source of the light.

Tracking device

Tracking devices are fitted on vehicles to determine the location. Fleet owners and transport companies use them more often to check proper usage of their vehicles for better efficiency. Individual car owners too can fix them to track their vehicles in case of theft. This is very useful and I encourage every fleet or vehicle owner to get one.

Push bumper

Push bumpers also known as bull bars are installed on the front of the vehicles to protect its fronts during collusion with another vehicle. They absorb the impact from being transmitted to the vehicle and the passengers at large. They are mostly fitted on pickups, SUV’s and buses. It is advisable to get a manufacturer recommended ones since they are off factory installations.

These are some recommendations for the safety and security of vehicles. Every vehicle owner should consider these to ensure the protection of life and property.