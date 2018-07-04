Don't allow your circumstances to define who you are. You the winner and not the loser; the head and not the tail.By: DOUGLAS YEBOAH
Nungua SHS Survives ‘Ghost Scare’
Calm has returned to the Nungua Senior High School after about twenty (20) students collapsed and were rushed to the Lekma Hospital on Tuesday.
All the students who were hospitalized, have been treated for hysteria and discharged.
The management of the school is considering giving students a 2-week break to ensure total calm is restored.
Some of them who spoke to Citi News after school authorities addressed them said they felt safe and ready to complete the academic term.
A Physician Specialist at the LEKMA hospital who spoke to Citi News on the matter on Tuesday said the students who were rushed in said they were seeking ghosts.