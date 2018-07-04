Okyenhene Palace Takes On 'Disrespectful' Stan Dogbe

The Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council has reacted to attacks by Stan Xoese Dogbe, a former Presidential staffer under the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama administration chastising the Okyenhene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin II.

Stan Dogbe chastised the Okyenhene after Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin said there was no ambulance to carry former Vice President Paa Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur to the hospital when he collapsed at the Airforce Gym last Friday.

The Paramount chief of Akyem Abuakwa in a viral video was captured recounting the circumstances that led to Amissah-Arthur’s death hours later.

In the video, he said he interacted with Mr Amissah-Arthur for some minutes before they separated their ways to their various training machines before the incident happened.

Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin said while he was training, he heard a loud bang. He added that he quickly rushed to where he heard and found some of the trainers gathered around the late vice president on the ground with a few of the women at the gym at the time, including Mr Amissah-Arthur’s wife screaming and praying.

However, Mr Dogbe says the Okyenhene “should cease the recklessness of seeking cheap popularity by going to public events and seeking to share coloured stories”.

According to him, if the Okyenhene had a good heart and a spirit of helping he would have sent him to the hospital in his car.

But reacting to the attacks, Secretary at the office of Okyenhene, Daniel Marfo Ofori-Atta described the post by Stan Dogbe against Okyenhene Amoatia Ofori Panin II as a reflection of the much talked about disrespect inherent in the Mahama administration.

Mr. Ofori Atta said Stan Dogbe’s post is unfortunate and disrespectful because the Okyenhene was only expressing concerns about Ghana’s emergency response and not seeking to score popularity as suggested.

He also denied Dogbe’s claim that Okyenhene’s luxurious car was at the gym and he could have used it in transporting the former Vice President to the hospital if he cares as much as he is claiming.