The Occurrence Of Cytomegalo Virus And Spread

Cytomegalovirus is a congenital infection which leads to hearing loss, mental retardation and cerebral palsy

The spread of cytomegalovirus is not clear. The alleged transmission by way of sexual intercourse plays no part whatsoever. Connected with the rising of the age, the rate of CMV infections per year is said to increase by 2.6%. 60% of the people in the world are said to be infected.

The statistics, however, are contradictory. In Mexico, 1973, only 18% were CMV-infected, whilst Kuluva, in the West Nile district of Uganda, registered 100% infection in those households where someone was suffering from Kaposi's sarcoma.

For persons with an intact immunosystem, contact with CMV is harmless and no symptoms emerge. It is life-threatening for persons with immunodeficiency or to fetuses in pregnant women.

45´% of parents who had previously been CMV-free and whose children (I-18 months of age) were infected with CMV in nurseries at the same time as the mass Aids outbreaks became infected by children within a period of 21 months.

In various day nurseries used by poor mothers in Richmond, Virginia all the respectively concerned were infected with one single virus: 47 children and two helpers, 29 helpers and two helpers; three helpers and one child.

Children with a comparable possibility of infection were less frequently infected when cared for at home. (41% to 15%).

Since the existing infection of their mothers and intensive contact with the children represent the same possibilities of infection, something else must have been going around at the same time in the children's nurseries in Birmingham.

In the children's hospitals in Birmingham and Colombus, Ohio, new CMV-strains appeared suddenly.