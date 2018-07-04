Ethiopian Airlines Commences Flights To Barcelona

Ethiopian Airlines has started services to Barcelona, its 13th destination in Europe.

A colorful inaugural ceremony was held at the VIP Salon on July 1, 2018 in the presence of Ethiopian Group CEO Mr Tewolde GebreMariam, H.E. Mr Borja Montesino Martinez, Spanish Ambassador to Ethiopia, Ethiopian Executive Management members, invited guests and members of the press.

Group CEO Mr Tewolde GebreMariam expressed their delight over the launch of services to Barcelona.

Spanish Ambassador to Ethiopia H.E. Borja Montesino Martinez also commended Ethiopian Airlines for the contribution in providing seamless connectivity options for business people as well as tourists from Barcelona to the airlines’ 58 destinations in Africa via its main hub in Addis Ababa.