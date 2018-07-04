ADB Strengthens Its Trade Finance System

The Agricultural Development Bank (ADB), is setting up dedicated trade finance desks across the country to make it easy for businesses engaged in import and export trade to transfer money without much stress.

Mr John Kofi Mensah, the Managing Director said the aim was to strengthen the country's trade finance system to boost export trade and investment, while helping to address some of the challenges in the transfer of money outside Ghana.

He was speaking at a cocktail reception organised for customers in the Ashanti Region in Kumasi.

He said marketing managers with practical skills and expertise in trade finance are being appointed to manage the desks to ensure smooth, hassle-free business transactions for customers.

Mr Kofi Mensah said Kumasi was an important business destination for the import and export business and it was important for the bank to strengthen its presence in the Ashanti Region.

He said the bank had decentralised its administration by appointing area managers who had authority to take and implement major decisions.

Mr Kofi Mensah said the Bank was committed to alleviating poverty in the Ashanti and Brong Ahafo Regions by supporting people engaged in farming and the agricultural value chain.

Mr Alex Bernasko the Board Chairman, said five additional branches would soon be opened across the Country to complement the existing 78 branches to make banking services easily accessible to more Ghanaians. GNA