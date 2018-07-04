Ethiopian Airlines Hosts US Delegation

Mr Gilbert Kaplan, United States Secretary of Commerce has led a large delegation of businesses and officials from across the U.S. government on a visit to Ethiopian Airlines.

A statement issued in Accra by Mrs Aniley Eshetu, Assistant Manager Corporate Communications, Ethiopian Airlines said the delegation met with Ethiopian Airlines CEO Tewolde Gebremariam, to discuss potential ways for U.S. companies to collaborate with Ethiopian Airlines to achieve even greater growth, including in the construction and operation of new airports.

It said during the visit, Ethiopian Airlines announced deals with General Electric (GE) and Honeywell and a training grant from the U.S. Trade Development Agency (USTDA).

It said USTDA was collaborating with the Sabre Corporation to provide an Airline Solutions Training Programme Technical Assistance grant for Ethiopian Airlines Enterprise.

It said the partnership would leverage up to $21.2 million in financing to support the procurement of airline information technology solutions, consulting services, and industry best practices.

The statement noted that Ethiopian Airlines was procuring twelve General Electric engines valued at $444 million, as well as a separate $473.5 million 10-year maintenance contract.

'Ethiopian Airlines has also signed two contracts with Honeywell, a $10.2 million deal for the Bole Airport expansion and a $7.2 million Auxiliary Power Unit service contract,' it added.

Mr Kaplan said, 'Ethiopian Airlines was a great partner for the U.S. Department of Commerce and the U.S. business community.'

He said this was evidenced by their close collaboration with several U.S. firms including Boeing, whose aircraft make up roughly seventy percent of its fleet, and General Electric, which 'we just announced, will provide Ethiopian Airlines with nearly a billion dollars' worth of aircraft engines and maintenance services.'

He said he was visiting Addis Ababa with members of the President's Advisory Council on Doing Business in Africa to meet with Ethiopian government and business leaders to explore ways to deepen commercial engagement between the United States and Ethiopia.

Regarding the deal, Mr Tewolde GebreMariam Group CEO Ethiopian Airlines, said, 'Ethiopian is the most significant source of US-Ethiopia business relations. These relations cover the full spectrum of commercial aviation sector, ranging from aircraft, engines, navigation to flight tracking systems.'

He said these latest deals further solidify the commercial relations between U.S. firms and Ethiopian Airlines Group and amount to billions of U.S. dollars in business and thousands of jobs.

'With Ethiopian Vision 2025, fast growth, more business collaborations lie in the years ahead,' he added.

He said Ethiopian Airlines' fast, profitable and sustainable growth and outstanding leadership sets a powerful example of the economic potential in Ethiopia, one of the world's fastest growing economies.

He said for over 70 years, since the Airline's founding, American companies and the U.S. government have enjoyed successful partnerships with Ethiopian Airlines, demonstrating the incredible potential of cooperation between our countries.

The President's Advisory Council on Doing Business in Africa composed of 23 U.S. companies across a variety of sectors, visiting Ethiopia, Kenya, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, and Ghana to gather insight into market opportunities and challenges faced by U.S. businesses.

This will inform their subsequent recommendations to President Trump on how to strengthen bilateral trade and investment with these countries.

The rest of the group toured Ethiopian Airlines' impressive aviation academy and cargo facilities.