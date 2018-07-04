State Burial For Amissah-Arthur

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday announced a state burial for former vice President Paa Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur who passed on, last Friday.

The President also directed that all flags fly at half-mast for five days starting, July 03, 2018.

A book of condolence would be opened by the State Protocol Department at the Accra International Conference Centre and at all of Ghana's missions abroad on Wednesday, July 4, 2018.

President Akufo-Addo made the announcement when the family of the late Vice President called at the Jubilee House to inform him officially of his passing plans for his funeral.

The former Vice President reportedly collapsed at the Airforce Mess Gymnasium in the early hours of Friday, June 26, during a workout, rushed to the 37 Military Hospital and he was pronounced dead.

President Akufo-Addo said 'it is difficult to accept he is gone, a vibrant personality who still had a lot to offer the country...but the ways of God are not the ways of men'.

He repeated the death of Paa Kwesi was a national loss, and therefore he should be given full state burial.

'He is state property, a high ranking official of the state, a man who was the Vice President of Ghana, would not be treated in a normal manner.

His funeral will be one conducted by the state and people of Ghana to commemorate our national loss,' he said.

Jabesh Amissah-Arthur who spoke on behalf of the family thanked the President for his visit to the late Vice President's home last Saturday to commiserate with the family.

He said the family had agreed to respect one of the wishes of the departed statesman, a simple and dignifying burial.

He informed the President of the decision to hold a service on July 06, to mark his one week of his passing.

'According to what he desired, we are eager to have the ceremony before the end of this month,' he added.

The family delegation included Osabarima Nana Kwesi Attah II, the Omanhene of Oguaa Traditional Area, and leading members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Alhaji Mahama Iddrisu, former National Security Adviser, Alhaji Baba Kamara, former President of the Ghana Football Association, Nana Sam Brew-Butler and Dr Kwesi Nyan Amissah-Arthur, son of the late Vice President.

Paa Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur, born on April 29, 1951, was an economist, academic and politician.

He served in office from August 06, 2012, until January 07, 2017, under President John Dramani Mahama.

He was also the former Governor of the Bank of Ghana and a Deputy Minister of Finance and Economic Planning.