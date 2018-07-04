Government Lauded For Innovative Youth Policies

Some residents in Kumasi have commended the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government for initiating the first national cadet corps parade as part of this year's Republic Day celebrations.

In an interview conducted by Ghana News Agency in Kumasi in connection with last Sunday's Republic Day celebration, some citizens hailed the maiden national cadet corps parade mounted at the flagstaff square as part of events marking the Day.

They said the initiative coupled with the choice of an apt theme, 'United Youth, a tool to move Ghana beyond Aid", signalled government's confidence in the potential of the youth as a unifying force in the building of a vibrant economy.

Mr Kofi Brefo, a 23 year old barber at Adum, said "we the youth also feel very proud that this time, we have also been recognized to take a prominent part in the event which in the earlier years only celebrated only senior citizens for their contributions to national development.

His view was echoed by Nana Dwaben Serwaa, a 22 year old second hand clothes dealer, who said the youth are the leaders of tomorrow and it is important for them to be imbued with the spirit of patriotism so as to feel obliged to serve mother Ghana and not to travel outside to seek greener pastures.

Ken Bafo and Ariella Ohene, both students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), also thanked government for the Nation Builders Corp (NABCO) programme, saying it is a positive step to ensuring a one-stop solution to the nagging graduate unemployment problem in the country.

"We would also complete our courses not to join the unemployed graduates association but to find jobs to do", Ariella added.

Madam Afia Saah, a 42 year old plantain seller at the Kumasi Central Market, said she had been able to care for her two offspring to complete the university through the sale of plantain and was full of praise for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

"God bless Nana, God bless Nana and give him long life, she said, I know his NABCO will give my two graduates jobs'.

This year's Republic Day featured a mounted parade of the National Cadet Corp made up 8,000 students from schools across the 10 regions in Accra.

It was aimed among other things to mobilize a more united youth who would project the vision of Ghana beyond aid through the active participation in the agricultural, education and industrialized sectors of the economy.