Christians Should Come Out And Speak On National Issues

Apostle Dr Kodzo Alabo, a member of the Board of Trustee for the Intercessors for Africa (IFA), has urged Christians to continuously make their voices heard on critical national issues.

He urged Christians, especially intercessors, to make their voices heard both in the media and in the throne room of God Almighty until the will and purpose for the country are established.

Dr Alabo, who is also the Rector of the SALT Institute, was speaking at the annual prayer summit of the Network of Intercessors for Ghana, a branch of IFA.

He said, until Ghana is turned into a place for God, where righteousness and justice ruled, 'We cannot rest and be silent'.

He said Christians, particularly intercessors, must not keep mute on the moral decay going on in society because the media especially the radio stations had become filled with doomsday prophecies.

He indicated that the voices of the watchmen and watchwomen must be heard on the air waves to inspire hope in the Ghanaian people.

Dr Alabo said the intercessors must boldly speak against corruption because it had done more harm to the nation, adding that 'Corruption is dangerous for the survival of the states in Africa,' and that it must be confronted immediately.

He indicated that although African countries were endowed with more natural resources, the youth were traveling to seek greener pastures in other European countries due to the mismanagement of the natural resources, saying that, African countries were being destroyed by the people who have been entrusted with resources.

On his side, Rev Emmanuel Abeiku-Daniels said, it was necessary for intercessors to stand on the walls of Ghana and cry daily to God for the redemption and preservation of His people adding that, 'Until we do that, we leave the nation bare for the enemy to attack'.

He noted that there were seven pillars that held society, which were the government, the economy, education, media, entertainment (arts and culture), religion and family and therefore these pillars must be well preserved for stronger foundation.

Rev Abeiku-Daniels said, religion and family happened to be the first institution that God established on earth and 'the strength of every nation is the family and so, when the family is under attack, the entire nation is under attack.'

As part of the annual prayer summit, the Network prayed for repentance, the revival of the Holy Spirit in the country, the leaders of the country, the family, the youth, and the body of Christ.

The Network also petition the Almighty God over the attempted introduction of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender right into the laws of Ghana.