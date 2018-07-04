Wa School For The Blind Gets Support

The Upper West Regional Secretariat of National Youth Authority (NYA) has organised a clean-up at the Wa Methodist School for the Blind as part of activities marking Senior Citizens Day.

The Authority also donated 240 cups and plates for distribution to the school children as well as catered for people with mental illness in the Municipality.

Representatives from Accra joined the NYA local office in Wa to mark the event which was held under the theme: 'Bridging the gap between the old and the youth to enhance socio-economic development'.

Mr Sulemana Mumuni, the Upper West Regional Director of National Youth Authority (NYA), said this year's celebration is being marked to contribute to needy people in society.

He urged the students never to allow their disabled conditions to discourage them from doing what they can do saying: 'disability is not inability'.

'Don't ever give up in what you can do and let the 'can do spirit' be with you,' he said.

He assured the school authorities that the NYA in Upper West would refurbish the school's cultural troupe with instruments and costumes as well as facilitate their efforts to partake in national programmes.

He described the time spent with the students as a moment of reflection, motivation and experience.

Reverend Grace Amoako, the Headmistress of the School, expressed gratitude to the management and staff of NYA for their kind gesture.

'I thought it was only a clean-up exercise, not knowing that you have others items to donate to us. May God richly bless you,' she said.