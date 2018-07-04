EDCTP And WHO-AFRO Meets To Assess National Health Research Systems Of African countries

A meeting of participating member states to develop a conceptual framework for the assessment of the National Health Research Systems (NHRS) in Africa is set to occur in Accra.

A release to the Ghana News Agency said the meeting is expected to inform national policies on health interventions and inform policy decisions on health research architecture on the continent.

The event, under the auspices of the European Developing Countries Clinical Trials Partnership (EDCTP) in collaboration with the World Health Organization Africa and the Ministry of Health, would be held at the Tang Palace Hotel- Accra, from July 9-10 July.

Dr Moses Bockarie, Director of South-to-South Cooperation and Head of Africa Office of EDCTP, said 'the outcomes of this meeting and the implementation activities, including the NHRS survey results, will be presented in August at a high-level meeting of African Union (AU) policymakers, strategic partners and the EDCTP African participating states.'

The EDCTP has 16 participating states within Africa and plans to have more on board after this meeting, Dr Michael Makanga, the Executive Director at the EDCTP, said adding 'we are looking forward to agreeing on a conceptual framework for the assessment of the NHRS in Africa.'

'We are optimistic the implementation of a pilot NHRS assessment survey, which we hope will provide critical baseline data to guide us for future planning to strengthen health research capacity within sub-Saharan Africa, is the way to go.'

Participants attending this meeting are from the WHO-Afro Advisory committee on health research and development, the EDCTP Secretariat, WHO-Afro Health and Services cluster team, AU and regional economic communities, health professionals within Ministries of Health, Science and Technology and higher learning institutions, ethics bodies and regulatory authorities across Africa.

Government ministers are committed to presenting the results of NHRS surveys during the next meeting of the African Ministers of Health to be held in Dakar Senegal in August 2018.