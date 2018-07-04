PRESEC '93 To Undertake E-Library Project

The 1993 Year Group of the Presbyterian Boys Senior High School, Legon, is putting up an Electronic Library for the school to enhance effective teaching and learning.

The GH¢3 Million project, which is expected to be completed in 2020, is being financed through voluntary contributions and fundraising activities.

Mr Fred Darko, Vice President of the Association (Odadee '93), disclosed this at the sod-cutting ceremony for work to begin, at Legon on Monday.

He said the e-library project was the association's contribution to the 80th anniversary celebration of the school, adding that, the association had made several contributions to the school.

He urged the students to take their studies seriously and desist from all kinds of negative tendencies which may ruin their future aspirations.

The Reverend Dr Emmanuel Maama Markwei, Global President of the Presbyterian Boys Old Students Association, commended the 1993 year Group for their immense contributions to the school over the years.

He said education was one of the most powerful tool for development and that no nation could be developed without education.

Rev. Dr Markwei advised the students, as well as the teaching staff, to take advantage of the project to broaden their knowledge.

He expressed the hope that, the project would be completed on time and urged the community to do more research by patronizing the library.

Lady Queen Asiedu Akrofi, Headmistress of the school, called on all year groups to be vibrant and contribute meaningfully to the development of their alma mater.