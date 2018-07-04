Habitat Fair 2018 Launched

The 2018 edition of the Habitat Fair has been launched at the City Escape Hotel in Accra.

This year's Fair dubbed 'the Joy News Habitat Fair, is under the auspices of Multimedia Group Limited (MGL), in partnership with M&C Properties, Western World Properties and Elegant Homes and its aimed at bringing together stakeholders in the housing industry to discuss issues pertaining to the housing needs of Ghanaians.

The Deputy Minister of Works and Housing, Freda Prempeh, speaking at the event, highlighted how government is faced with various constraints that has increased its housing deficit to 1.7 million, which supersedes the growing population of Ghana, estimated at about 30 million.

'For us at the Ministry of Works and Housing, we always welcome initiatives of this kind because it serves as a way of learning and exchanging ideas with stakeholders of diverse background. During this fair as stakeholders, we should enable Ghana to reach the development goal 'nine', and build a resilient infrastructure and sustainable industrialization''

The Minister, who is also the Member of Parliament of Tano North, reiterated government's desire to cut short the housing deficit by providing support to many Ghanaians to help enrich and improve their living standards.

'The President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo- Danquah Akufo-Addo is determined to address the housing deficit through searching and forging stronger investor partnership for investment in the commissioning of affordable housing units of different technologies to meet the demands of Ghanaians.

'Government priority in the housing sector is affordable housing for low and middle income earners because you would realize there are a lot of luxury homes crying for buyers due to high prices and this doesn't help in solving the affordable housing gap,'' she noted.

The first mini clinic of this year's habitat fair is slated for July 14 and 15, with the second mini clinic scheduled for the West Hill Mall on July 29 and 30, whilst the main fair will take centre stage at the Accra International Conference Centre from the August 31 to September 2.

GNA

By Simon Asare, GNA