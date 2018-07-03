Group choses STEPHEN NTIM for NPP Chair

Justice for truth and action has endorsed the candidature of MR. Stephen Ntim to lead NPP in a statement released on Monday July3,2018.

Read statement below.

Press Release

STEPHEN NTIM IS THE BEST OPTION FOR NPP NOT FREDDY BLAY !!!

A pressure group in the New Patriotic Party called Justice for Truth and Action has stated it emphatically that if the party want someone to lead the affairs of the party with potential, credibility, integrity, confidentiality, competency, etc to continue exercising power till 2024 is not other person than Mr.Stephen Ntim who is best candidate for the chairmanship position.

According to them, Mr. Stephen Ntim has served the party with his own resources without holding a single government appointment and during 2005 he bought 14 brand new pickups for the party without demanding a pesewa from the party. He can enforce the party structures to work perfectly without any interference and he is the real son of the party not like Mr. Freddy Blay the Acting National Chairman vying for the chairmanship position.

With the help of Mr. Stephen Ntim NPP was able to get most of the Constituencies belonged to the opposition National Democratic Party in the Brong Ahafo region through operation adopt a polling campaign.

They added that,Mr. Freddy Blay is incompetent, selfish, and greedy because he has benefited a lot since the party voted into power.

He is the current Acting Chairman for NPP ,Board Chairman of GNPC, his son is a member of Cocoa Board,and his wife too is Ambassador to Germany.

Mr. Freddy Blay can never lead new patriotic party due to his incompetency and lack of credibility in decision making for the party.

They stated that Mr. Freddy Blay claimed he won power in 2016 for npp ;

1. *Freddy Blay should mention just two towns or villages in each region in Ghana* that he campaigned in 2016.

2. *Freddy Blay should mention just one role he played at the national level* for the party if not only *instructing Daily Guide to published JM toaso and NDC manifesto*.

3. *Which committee did Freddy Blay joined* during the campaign?

4. *Which polling station was Freddy an agent after national executives were asked to be agent* in one polling station?

5. *Freddy Blay as acting national chairman,his constituency have fought for over 1 and half years*. What has he done to maintain peace in Ellembelle?

6. *The adopt polling station fundraising program. Which polling station did Freddy Blay adopt?*

They therefore appealed to npp delegates who will be taking part in upcoming Saturday 7th July, 2018 National executives election to cast their votes for Mr.Stephen Ntim who has the passion and self dedication to serve the party and never allow themselves to be influence by money, because npp is not for sale for few people selfish interest.

Long live Ghana

Long live NPP

Long live #Justice for

Truth and Action

Signed.

Public Affairs Director

Nana Kwasi Marfo

Img-20180703-wa0028

Img-20180703-wa0023

Img-20180703-wa0024