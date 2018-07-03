Amissah-Arthur Family, State Protocol Begin Funeral Discussions

The family of the late former Vice President, Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur, is scheduled to meet State Protocol officials to settle on his funeral arrangement.

A sister of the late statesman, Ewuraesi Amissah-Arthur said although some engagement has started, they are yet to finalise arrangement on giving him a befitting burial.

She disclosed this to the Central Region Minister, Kwamena Duncan, who together with officials of the Regional Coordinating Council paid a visit to the family in Cape Coast on Monday.

She said the family is grateful for the thousands of messages of commiseration from far and near.

The former Vice President reportedly collapsed at the Airforce Gym early Friday and was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“Departing with your beloved is always painful but we would take it as one life’s blow at us and deal with it.

"We will continue to console ourselves, we believe he is at a better place. Life is like a flower, you are here today, and you are gone tomorrow,” Ewuraesi said.

“I was in our home in Accra when the president visited us to sympathise with us. Everybody is talking about his demeanour and how he led his life, which is comforting to hear,” reports Joy News’ Richard Kwadwo Nyarko.

According to Ewuraesi, President Akufo-Addo “insisted that we should not handle the funeral arrangement alone because Paa Kwesi was an important asset to the nation. So, we’re meeting state protocol officials today and whatever decisions that would come out, we will let the public know.”

Ewuraesi in the company of her old mother recounted how the family has been coping after news of Mr Amissah-Arthur's passing broke on social media.

“It’s unfortunate because of social media, the news had to be out there before the family even heard of the sad news.

“I was getting calls from Italy, Netherlands and other places. The calls kept coming before 6 am on Friday. Fortunately, God kept our mother from hearing the news until it was broken to her in a calm manner,” she said.

The family in a statement has asked for privacy while they mourn the passing of the former Governor of the Central Bank.

The Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan, lauded the family for their handling of the unfortunate incident so far.

He said he is positive government will do everything it can to give the former statesman a befitting burial.