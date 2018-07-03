President Akufo-Addo Appoints 4 Supreme Court Justices

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed four Justices to the Supreme Court following the retirement of some long-serving justices.

Pursuant to his powers listed in Article 144 (2) of the Constitution, the president has settled on Justice Samuel K. Marful- Sau, Justice Agnes M.A. Dordzie, Prof Nii Ashie Kotey and Nene A. O. Amegatcher – were appointed upon receipt of advice from the Judicial Council, a statement copied to Parliament said.

The statement signed by the president adds “I consulted with the Council of State by submitting the names and curricula vitae of the nominees for appointment to the Supreme Court.

“The Council of State has notified my office that the constitutional process for the appointment of the nominees as Justices is now complete.”

The president is, therefore, seeking the approval of Parliament for the appointment of the nominees as Justices of the Supreme Court.

Below is a copy of the statement:

