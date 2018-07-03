Okyenhene Does Not Run A National Ambulance Service, Mr. Stanislav Dogbe

Following the inescapably disturbing revelation by The Okyenhene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori-Panyin, II, of the circumstances under which former Vice-President Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur met his death, last Friday, June 29, 2018, Mr. Stanislav X. Dogbe, the infamous street-brawling former Mahama Presidential Staffer, was widely reported to have caustically carped The Okyenhene for supposedly “coloring” his version of the narrative of the circumstances under which Mr. Amissah-Arthur was rushed to the hospital in a pickup truck, rather than an ambulance, as is routinely the case in many a civilized and functional democracy (See “ 'Stop Seeking Cheap Popularity with Your Colored Stories' – Stan Dogbe Slams Okyenhene” Ghanaweb.com 7/3/18). He would rather the circumstances surrounding the death of the former Governor of the Bank of Ghana were covered up or kept under wraps, in much the same manner that the “mysterious” passing of the then-President John Evans Atta-Mills was treated by the leaders of the then-ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC).

It is also fascinating to observe that Mr. Dogbe is coming out of the proverbial woodwork just about the same time that Mr. Daniel Asiedu, the prime suspect in the brutal stabbing-assassination of Mr. Joseph Boakye Danquah-Adu, then-New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament for Akyem-Abuakwa-North, began twisting his narrative, regarding the criminal masterminds of this most heinous of crimes against humanity, in favor of the critic. Mr. Dogbe is also reported to have written on his Facebook's Wall that The Okyenhene had driven to the Ghana Airforce's Gym, where he had been working out with the late Mr. Amissah-Arthur for the past 14 years, or so, and where the deceased allegedly collapsed while working out on a treadmill, in his “luxury” car and could have readily made the same available for the transporting of the deceased to the 37th Military Hospital, where he had been pronounced dead on arrival.

Now, the part of his insufferably arrogant castigation of The Okyenhene that I would like to promptly, frontally and briefly rejoin, is this very weird notion that, somehow, this bloody Trokosi Nationalist Bully who once mauled a young broadcast reporter with the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), without any disciplining by then-President John Dramani Mahama, whatsoever, has an inalienable right to determine how The Okyenhene, an eyewitness to the above-recounted incident, ought to publicly retail the same. No such display of crass arrogance on the part of Mr. Dogbe could be, at once, more farcical and heretical.

Another portion of the report that scandalized me was this sore loser's accusation that President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is, somehow, to blame for the demise of Mr. Amissah-Arthur because the former, who has only been at the helm of our national affairs for some 17 months, has been smugly presiding over an effectively collapsed National Ambulance System. I would be damned not to promptly recommend that Mr. Dogbe immediately check himself into the Accra Psychiatric or Mental Hospital. The critic may very well have conveniently and so soon forgotten that when he was in the throes of death as the substantive President of the Democratic Republic of Ghana, and his former boss was Vice-President of Ghana, Prof. John Evans Atta-Mills had reportedly been rushed to the same 37th Military Hospital in an unmarked vehicle, a sedan, not in an ambulance. The now-President Akufo-Addo was the country's main Opposition Leader.

Needless to say, were Messrs. Atta-Mills and Mahama presiding over a flourishing National Ambulance System or Industry? Has Mr. Dogbe also so soon conveniently forgotten about the 200, or so, engineless ambulances imported into the country by then-President Mahama, to the tune of billions of cedis of the Ghanaian taxpayer's money, all in the dubious name of the upgrading of our National Ambulance System? Maybe this garri-grating Trokosi Nationalist Hoodlum ought to be reminded of that jaded, old maxim which tersely runs as follows: “You reap what you sow.” Indeed, none of us ought to feel flabbergasted one of these days, if another one of the Social Darwinian Leaders of the Cash-and-Carry National Democratic Congress' scam-artists gets rushed to the hospital in a garbage truck. Surely, you must reap what you sow!

*Visit my blog at: kwameokoampaahoofe.wordpress.com Ghanaffairs