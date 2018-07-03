About 20 Nungua SHS Students Collapse; Rushed To The Hospital

About twenty (20) students of the Nungua Senior High School in Accra are receiving treatment at the LEKMA Hospital after they reportedly collapsed at the school on Tuesday morning.

Although details from the school on what exactly caused the problem are sketchy, hospital authorities have attributed it to mass hysteria.

Dr. Joseph Oliver Commey, a Physician Specialist at the hospital told Citi News that some of the students said they were seeing ghosts.

“They rushed to the emergency room with some behaving abnormally. But we found out that most of them were suffering from hysteria. They said they had seen things, some seeing ghosts, some seeing other students who are dead.”

“We can't work with that as clinicians so we have managed them. They are currently very stable and they are waiting to see the clinical psychologist. We've seen close to 18 students, and we are observing 3 others. By the end of the day, we'll hand them over to the school authorities who are still here.”

Meanwhile, school authorities who accompanied the students to the hospital have declined to comment on the matter.