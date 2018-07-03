Ras Mubarak: Arrest EC’s Pauline Dadzawa Over Bribery Claims

Member of Parliament for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak has called for the arrest of a member of the Electoral Commission, Pauline Dadzawa over bribery allegation she made recently.

Pauline Dadzawa alleged in an audio recording that the former Deputy Communication, Felix Kwakye Ofosu pocked half of an amount of $12 million meant for the members of the commission; a claim the former minister had debunked .

She among other things alleged that some monies meant to thank members of the commission was also pocketed by the Charlotte Osei who was removed from office recently by President Nana Akufo-Addo for alleged misconduct.

Speaking on Citi TV's morning show, Breakfast Daily on Tuesday, Ras Mubarak insisted that Pauline should be arrested and prosecuted for the claims he described as “unfortunate.”

Just this weekend, we've read and heard a tape from one Pauline Dedzawa, about an attempt by others to gang up against Charlotte Osei. It's very regrettable. She has zero credibility. For somebody who's been appointed to oversee our elections now saying they are bitter because they are not getting bribes. I think she should have been arrested immediately. And if she's not, by close of day today, she should be arrested and prosecuted immediately.”

“She was actually making comments to the effect that they are bitter about Charlotte Osei because allegedly, monies were brought to Charlotte Osei and Charlotte took it without giving them some. That is coming from a member of the Electoral Commission. She should be arrested immediately,” he stressed.

I didn't pocket '$6m gift' for EC staff before 2016 poll – Kwakye Ofosu

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, over the weekend, denied claims he pocketed money purportedly meant for members of the Electoral Commission to rig the 2016 elections.

He described such claims as “utter nonsense” in a post on Facebook.

“At no point before, during or after that election was I given any money to give to anyone at the Electoral Commission. It is a matter of regret that a senior official of such an important body will find it necessary to dabble in such petty and irresponsible gossip and in the process harm the reputations of innocent persons,” he wrote.

Charlotte Osei, two deputies, removed

Charlotte Osei and her two deputies, Amadu Sulley and Georgina Opoku Amankwa, were removed from office last week following recommendations of a Committee set up by the Chief Justice.

Charlotte Osei was investigated over six allegations of various procurement breaches, for which a prima facie case was established against her.

The action has triggered mixed reactions among Ghanaians.

The opposition National Democratic Congress, the party that appointed Charlotte Osei, has however called for her immediate reinstatement.

